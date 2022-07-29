Jersey and Guernsey athletes gearing up for first Commonwealth Games events

Jersey and Guernsey athletes Ollie Turner and Josh Lewis are gearing up to compete in one of the first Commonwealth Games events today (29 July), the triathlon.

The Games are being held in Birmingham, and will see 6,000 athletes from across the Commonwealth compete across 19 different sports.

28 competitors will be representing each team from Jersey and Guernsey.

Ollie Turner - Jersey

Ollie Turner

Ollie will be looking to help dictate the pace of the race alongside the likes of Olympic champion Alex Yee in the triathlon. As well as aiming for a top 20 finish he would also love to get one over on training partner and Guernsey rival Josh Lewis who beat him in Australia four years ago.

Josh Lewis - Guernsey

Josh Lewis

Josh Lewis has been training hard in Wales as part of preparation for Birmingham. A top 20 finish should be attainable if Lewis performs at his best.

Other sports Channel Islanders are involved in today include gymnastics, swimming, boxing and bowls.