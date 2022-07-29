Paperwork issue halts Sark court case over providing 'efficient education'

The government of Sark has rejected a parent's case for damages for failing to provide 'efficient education' for her child due to irregularities in the court paperwork.

Zoe Adams attempted to sue Sark's government for damages after the government voted against renting a property in Guernsey to house the island's school children.

Since 2019, children aged over 13 are educated in Guernsey schools and housed by host families. But this year many Sark families have struggled to find temporary homes for their children.

On Tuesday (26 July), Sark's Chief Pleas rejected proposals to rent a home for the children saying the house was not viable and would wreck Sark's finances .

At the special court hearing today Ms Adams' case for damages was rejected due to what the court said was "wholly unacceptable paperwork" and she now has seven days to bring an amended summons.

Ms Adams says the Sark education system has impacted her son's "spiritual, moral, mental and physical development".

She says Chief Pleas is breaching its legal obligation to provide accommodation to students and that late changes are "unfair and prejudicial" and "cause substantial loss".

Some families on the island have now taken matters into their own hands, with two finding their own accommodation in Guernsey and another sending their child to a boarding school in the UK However, this leaves three children still unsure of where they will live for the next school year.

Paul Armogie, Acting Chairman of Sark Board of Education calls the situation "desperate" and "tragic".

Paul Armogie, Acting Chairman of Sark Board of Education

The government will meet again on 17 August when the Education Committee outlines plans for parents to arrange their own accommodation in Guernsey, Jersey or the UK with some government funding or decide if they want online learning or home schooling instead.

It says this gives "the most viable" and "widest possible choice".