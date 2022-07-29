Tafari the aardvark arrives at Jersey Zoo

Jersey Zoo is celebrating its newest arrival, Tafari the aardvark!

The two-year-old has been brought over from Colchester Zoo, where he was born.

Tafari will be sharing the 'Discovery Desert' exhibit with Jersey Zoo's meerkats.

Four golden Guernsey goats have also arrived.

Gypsy, Belle, Lily and Elvis have been released from their quarantine area into their new paddock, and can be spotted walking around with their keepers.

Throughout their quarantine, the goats were helped to socialise by volunteers, who sat and spoke to them.

Fern, a mammal keeper at Jersey Zoo says: "There is actually quite a hierarchy with these goats.

"So it's quite difficult for one person to feed all four at the same time."

The zoo is hoping that more volunteers will get involved with walking the herd.

Staff want the goats to become part of the zoo's 'Reconnection to Nature' programme, so children can get to know them as they walk through.