Channel Island athletes and businesses to benefit from Blue Island travel fund

Charities, athletes and groups across the Channel Islands could receive financial support towards travelling thanks to Blue Islands.

The airline is now welcoming applications to receive the financial support.

Rob Veron, CEO Blue Islands said, "This initiative was created to support our home island community.

"Whether it's sport, art, enrichment or development, we wish to play our part in enabling Islanders to pursue their individual and shared ambitions - we're welcoming applications from charities, groups and individuals where this support will better enable such opportunities to be enjoyed."

Several Channel Island sporting stars have benefited from the initiative in the past, including Guernsey surfer Tom Hook, Jersey netballer Lily Jones and Team GB Archer Lucy O'Sullivan.

Lucy O'Sullivan Credit: ITV Channel

Lucy O'Sullivan, Team GB Archer said: "Blue Islands' support enabled me to compete in the 2019 Archery National Tour and progress through the competition that year, it's a wonderful initiative that enables Islanders to pursue opportunities that may not be possible without the support of off-island travel."

Applications close on 31 August and islanders can apply here.