Rocquaine Regatta returns in Guernsey

Video report by ITV Channel's Roisin Gauson

The annual Rocquaine Regatta returned to Rocquaine Bay in Guernsey today (30 July).

Islanders flocked to the West to take on the raft race, seeing if their makeshift vessels would survive their journey across the bay.

The Regatta is a free, family day out and islanders are encouraged to take part in all the activities.

Credit: ITV Channel

With many unique and different activities to get involved with, visitors were not short of choice.

Simon Le Tocq, Secretary for the Rocquaine Regatta said: "I think, you know events like crab pot pulling, and the wife carrying, the greasy pole, the raft race, these are very 'west coast - get down to Rocquaine' events, so yeah, I think we're unique!"

As islanders were busy curating their own rafts, the ITV Channel team even got involved themselves.