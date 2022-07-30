The Channel Islands at the Commonwealth Games: Day Two

Our Channel Island athletes have been in action on day two of the Commonwealth Games.

Swimming

On another packed day in the pool there was plenty for our athletes to be pleased about. Jersey's Lily Scott won her heat in the women's 50m freestyle with Guernsey's Laura le Cras swimming to fourth in the same race.

There was also victory for Guernsey's Orla Rabey who swam a new personal best in her heat of the women's 50m freestyle.

One Channel Island swimmer will return to the pool tonight. Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin finished sixth in her 100m backstroke heat which included world record holder Kaylee McKeown of Australia. Her time of 1:03:50 was enough for a place in the semi-finals this evening.

Jersey's Lily Scott after winning her heat in Birmingham Credit: PA Images

Bowls

Guernsey's Lucy Beere made it three wins from three on the bowls green with a 21-16 triumph over Kenya's Eunice Wambui Mbugua. She's now booked her place in the quarter-finals which will take place tomorrow.

Jersey's men's triples team are also into the quarters following two victories on the opening day. This morning they pushed big medal favourites Australia all the way narrowly losing 15-14.

Cycling

Jersey's Rhys Pilley became the first Jersey cyclist to compete in the velodrome in nearly 30 years. He competed in qualifying for the 4000m indoor pursuit just after midday.