Water play area at Coronation Park in Jersey to close again

The Water Play Area at Coronation Park in Jersey will be closing next week.

It is closing on Tuesday (2 August) so that planned essential maintenance can take place.

A government spokesperson said that "every effort has been made to ensure as much of the work as possible take place outside of regular opening hours" but some work cannot take place then, resulting in the closure for the day.

The government hope that the maintenance will resolve issues which have caused the water park to closed several times in the past.