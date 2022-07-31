Battle of Flowers funfair returns to St Helier

The Battle of Flowers funfair has returned to Jersey.

It is the first time the fair has returned to the island since 2019, before the pandemic began.

The Funtazia travelling fair visits the island in the summer as part of the annual Battle of Flowers celebrations.

Local and visiting vendors are 'thrilled' the fair has returned, saying that it's 'great to be back'.

Kelly O'Neill, a drinks vendor at this year's fair, said: "Oh it's key, it's fundamental, it's the foundation of our business. Public events from that we get a lot of private business, corporate and weddings.

"It's getting us out and about and seen really, as a local business this is what we need. "Everyone's buzzing, you know. The holiday makers are back, the locals are back, it's just really exciting times.

"It's just great to be socialising again in the outdoors which is brilliant."

The Battle of Flowers Day Parade will take place on Thursday 11 August, followed by the Moonlight parade on Friday 12 August.

Pyrotechnical aerial display team, Aerosparx will return to the island to take part in the Jersey Battle of Flowers parades.

The airborne fireworks gliders will take to the skies over St Aubin’s Bay as part of the Day Parade with a smoke trail display and as part of the fireworks finale to the Moonlight Parade.

The Funtazia fairground will be in Jersey until 14 August and is open daily between 2:00pm and 11:00pm.