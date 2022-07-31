Jersey children score with Celtic FC coaches at training camp

Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Channel's Emma Volney

Children in Jersey have had the chance to improve their football skills with a week long training camp held by one of Scotland's top clubs.

Celtic FC have been in the island this week to inspire the next generation of footballers.

More than 100 children took place at the training camp at Haute Vallee school.

After the success of England's Lionesses in the Women's Euros this year, it has been inspiring fellow young female footballers to follow in their footsteps.

Ruby Belle has seen an improvement in her own skills on the pitch over the last week.

Ruby Belle Credit: ITV Channel

She said: "In the future I want to be a professional England player for the girls that's my dream.

"I've improved just in a day and when I go home my friends are going to be like 'wow, you've improved so much'."

Seeing Ruby's passion for the game and women's football in the island has impressed coaches from the Scottish side.

James Quail, coach at Celtic FC, said: "Absolutely outstanding and for a girl to come in and it's 95% boys and to really express herself it's been so inspiring.

"I say that to the boys to try and put themselves in that situation. It's really inspiring, hopefully other girls can take a bit of inspiration from her."

Celtic FC were brought over to the island by Jersey Scottish FC to run the sessions for local children, something which has impressed both the kids and the coaches themselves.

James Scott, Jersey Scottish FC, said: "The coaches themselves have been massively impressed with Jersey, they think it's a wonderful place.

James Scott Credit: ITV Channel

"None of them had been here before that's great for Jersey, and obviously with the sun being out they don't get as much sun up in Glasgow so they've really enjoyed it.

"All the youngsters are just having a great time."