Jersey gymnast Daniel Lee secures top ten finish at the Commonwealth Games

Jersey gymnast Daniel Lee has finished sixth in the all-around final at the Commonwealth Games.

In one of his best performances of his career he excelled on all six of the different apparatus to record a score of 79.450.

Going into the games Lee was simply aiming to qualify for the final so to finish in the top ten is one of his biggest achievements.

Daniel Lee showed his class in Birmingham Credit: PA Images

It was his performance on vault and parallel bars that really impressed with scores of 14.15 and 14.00 respectively.

Lee's result is made all the more impressive considering he's battled back from having Glandular fever earlier this year.

The Jersey gymnast bettered his result of 12th at the commonwealth games four years ago.