The Channel Islands at the Commonwealth Games: Day Three

It was a brilliant day for our islands with a number of personal bests as the push for medals continued.

Gymnastics

Head over heels: Lee shines in the all-around final Credit: PA Images

Jersey Gymnast Daniel Lee produced the performance of his life to finish sixth in the all-around final.

His goal for the games was to qualify for the final but he excelled, securing a comfortable top ten finish with a series of fine routines.

Boxing

Billy lands a brutal left hand during his victory Jake Tucker Credit: PA Images

Guernsey's Billy le Poullain has won his first boxing bout at a commonwealth games. After falling at the first hurdle four years ago he won via split decision this afternoon.

The Alderney boxer flew out of the traps and twice knocked his Northern Irish opponent to the canvas. However the referee adjudged both incidents as a slip rather than a knockdown.

Having dominated the first round, Le Poullain took his foot off the gas in the second leaving it all to play for in the final round. The Guernsey star did enough to persuade three of the five judges as he won 3-2 on the cards.

Le Poullain now goes into the quarter-finals on Wednesday. Should he win that fight he will guarantee himself at least a bronze medal.

Bowls

Jersey men's triples team battled hard but fell just short against hosts England in the quarter-finals losing 16-11.

The two teams will do battle again this evening in the pairs.

Guernsey's Lucy Beere is also in quarter-final action against New Zealand's Katelyn Inch.

Swimming

It was a mixed day in the pool with Jersey's Harry Shalamon the only CI swimmer to reach a semi-final. His time of 25:93 was enough to get through in the 50m backstroke.

There were heat victories however for Jersey's Robbie Jones and Lily Scott whilst Guernsey's Orla Rabey achieved a new personal best and broke the island record in the 50m butterfly heat.