Alderney Week returns for 2022

Today marks the start of Alderney Week 2022. It runs between 1 and 6 August.

The theme for this year's event is 'The Greatest Show' as a tribute to Ray Parkin, who organised many Alderney Weeks before he passed away last summer.

This year marks 73 years since Alderney Week began.

Alderney Week celebrations in 2020 Credit: ITV Channel

Here is our guide to what's going on at Alderney Week 2022:

MONDAY 1 AUGUST: Cavalcade Day

The Cavalcade Parade will set off at 1pm through the High Street, down Victoria Street and up to the Butes led by Alderney Town Crier, Kevin Moore

During the day, islanders are invited to the Butes where there will be beer tents, food stalls, circus performance and live music for all to enjoy

A bat and hedgehog walk using thermal cameras and bat detectors at the Nunnery from 8:30pm

There will also be a bunker party taking place from midnight onwards

TUESDAY 2 AUGUST

Head to the Butes for the Great Wombling Clean Up at 9am. Goodies for all who lend a helping hand!

The 'Daft Raft' race will take place at 10:30 at Braye Beach. It’s sink or swim time! Rafts of every shape and size compete to finish the course first

WEDNESDAY 3 AUGUST

From 12:00pm islanders can bring their families along for a BBQ and children's sports day at the Butes

At 4:00pm The Campania will host their Yard of Ale Competition.

Most of the day's events will conclude with a Fashion Show at the Island Hall

There will also be a bunker party taking place from midnight onwards

THURSDAY 4 AUGUST

Islanders can try their act at joining the circus at the Butes from 9:30am with a circus workshop

A fun run will be taking place at 10am at Braye Common, those wanting to take place are asked to arrive for registration at 9:30am

At 1:00pm there is the opportunity to pet and feed the horses at Whitegates

The Water Splash at Braye Common returns at 2:00pm, islanders are asked to bring water guns, balloons and anything else that will get your friends or enemies soaking wet!

FRIDAY 5 AUGUST

The penultimate day of Alderney Week celebrations starts at 10am will Bell ringing at St Anne’s Church Bell Tower

One for the kids. A Womble story time will take place at 10:30 in the Memorial Gardens

The Paw Patrol Train will set off at 1:00pm until 3:00pm, tickets are available from Cycle and surf at £10.00 for adults and £5.00 for children

The Junior Talent Show kicks off at the Butes Marquee at 5:00pm

The night closes with the Open Mic Night at the Butes Marquee at 7:00pm

SATURDAY 6 AUGUST

The final day of Alderney Week 2022 and the man-powered flight and beach party starts from midday at Braye Beach, carrying on into the evening

Ahead of the Torchlight Procession, torches will be available to buy at the Island Hall for £2 each

The Torchlight Procession will then begin at 8:45pm at the Island Hall to the Butes, led by the Town Crier, Miss Alderney, her Maid of Honour and the Alderney Week Team

The Butes Bonfire will then be lit by Miss Alderney and her Maid of Honour at 9:15pm

The Alderney Week celebrations come to a close with a quarry party from midnight onwards

A full list of all the activities going on during Alderney Week can be found here.