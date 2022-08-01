Skip to content

Alderney Week returns for 2022

This year marks 73 years since Alderney Week began. Credit: ITV Channel

Today marks the start of Alderney Week 2022. It runs between 1 and 6 August.

The theme for this year's event is 'The Greatest Show' as a tribute to Ray Parkin, who organised many Alderney Weeks before he passed away last summer.

Alderney Week celebrations in 2020 Credit: ITV Channel

Here is our guide to what's going on at Alderney Week 2022:

MONDAY 1 AUGUST: Cavalcade Day

  • The Cavalcade Parade will set off at 1pm through the High Street, down Victoria Street and up to the Butes led by Alderney Town Crier, Kevin Moore

  • During the day, islanders are invited to the Butes where there will be beer tents, food stalls, circus performance and live music for all to enjoy

  • A bat and hedgehog walk using thermal cameras and bat detectors at the Nunnery from 8:30pm

  • There will also be a bunker party taking place from midnight onwards

TUESDAY 2 AUGUST

  • Head to the Butes for the Great Wombling Clean Up at 9am. Goodies for all who lend a helping hand!

  • The 'Daft Raft' race will take place at 10:30 at Braye Beach. It’s sink or swim time! Rafts of every shape and size compete to finish the course first

WEDNESDAY 3 AUGUST

  • From 12:00pm islanders can bring their families along for a BBQ and children's sports day at the Butes

  • At 4:00pm The Campania will host their Yard of Ale Competition.

  • Most of the day's events will conclude with a Fashion Show at the Island Hall

  • There will also be a bunker party taking place from midnight onwards

THURSDAY 4 AUGUST

  • Islanders can try their act at joining the circus at the Butes from 9:30am with a circus workshop

  • A fun run will be taking place at 10am at Braye Common, those wanting to take place are asked to arrive for registration at 9:30am

  • At 1:00pm there is the opportunity to pet and feed the horses at Whitegates

  • The Water Splash at Braye Common returns at 2:00pm, islanders are asked to bring water guns, balloons and anything else that will get your friends or enemies soaking wet!

FRIDAY 5 AUGUST

  • The penultimate day of Alderney Week celebrations starts at 10am will Bell ringing at St Anne’s Church Bell Tower

  • One for the kids. A Womble story time will take place at 10:30 in the Memorial Gardens

  • The Paw Patrol Train will set off at 1:00pm until 3:00pm, tickets are available from Cycle and surf at £10.00 for adults and £5.00 for children

  • The Junior Talent Show kicks off at the Butes Marquee at 5:00pm

  • The night closes with the Open Mic Night at the Butes Marquee at 7:00pm

SATURDAY 6 AUGUST

  • The final day of Alderney Week 2022 and the man-powered flight and beach party starts from midday at Braye Beach, carrying on into the evening

  • Ahead of the Torchlight Procession, torches will be available to buy at the Island Hall for £2 each

  • The Torchlight Procession will then begin at 8:45pm at the Island Hall to the Butes, led by the Town Crier, Miss Alderney, her Maid of Honour and the Alderney Week Team

  • The Butes Bonfire will then be lit by Miss Alderney and her Maid of Honour at 9:15pm

  • The Alderney Week celebrations come to a close with a quarry party from midnight onwards

A full list of all the activities going on during Alderney Week can be found here.