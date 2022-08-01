Flare sightings spark sea search off Guernsey

Guernsey's lifeboats and the Channel Islands Air Search plane were involved a three-hour search last night after a red flare was spotted by four people near Grand Havre Bay.

The RNLI's all-weather lifeboat, the Spirit of Guernsey, and the inshore lifeboat were called out at around 1am on Monday 1 August, along with the islands' air search aircraft.

They searched the area for several hours, with no sign of any boat in distress.

The lifeboats returned to the station at around 3:30am, and the CIAS plane to Guernsey Airport just before 4am.

A spokesperson for the Guernsey Coastguard says they believe it was someone misusing a distress flare: “With four separate people reporting a red flare, we are convinced that this is what they saw and are treating this incident as a misuse of a marine distress signal. We would like to remind everyone that using a distress signal when not in distress is a criminal offence. Improper use of distress signals can also waste the valuable time of search and rescue assets, which are often provided by volunteers, and cost large sums of money to operate."