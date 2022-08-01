Adults with diabetes in Guernsey can now go for free annual check ups at their normal doctor's surgery.

Eligible islanders will receive a letter from their GP surgery allowing them to make an appointment with a nurse who will carry out a number of tests and checks.

These will include; a blood test, foot check, blood pressure measurements and a BMI calculation.

The annual check up will allow islanders to ask their GP any questions about diabetes. This may include questions regarding their diet, family planning or medication.

Diane Matthews, Public Health Practitioner, said: "When diabetes is poorly controlled it can lead to serious complications for the heart, eyes, kidneys and nerves. An annual check helps a person manage their diabetes and hopefully avoid these complications."

There are two main types of diabetes: Type 1 is where the body's immune system attacks and destroys the cells that produce insulin and Type 2 is where the body does not produce enough insulin or the body's cells do not react to insulin.