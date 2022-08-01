Jersey dementia charity challenging islanders to cycle 100 miles this month

A Jersey charity is encouraging people to cycle 100 miles this month to raise money for dementia support.

The funds will help Dementia Jersey to help those living with the disease in the island.

People can choose to do the challenge at their own pace, whether it's in 31 days or 31 hours, using their method of choice. This could involve indoor or outdoor exercise on a regular bicycle or an e-bike.

The sign up fee is £25 for adults and £10 for those aged 14 and below.

Ideas to help people along with the challenge include:

Cycling to work to save money on parking

Signing up for a spin class

Ditching the car when you go shopping

Planning a long ride with family and friends

Going on holiday and explore the area by bike

What is dementia?

Dementia is a syndrome associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning.

Symptoms include:

Memory loss

Thinking speed

Mental sharpness and quickness

Language, such as using words incorrectly, or trouble speaking

Understanding

Judgement

Mood

Movement

Difficulties doing daily activities

For help and support: