Jersey dementia charity challenging islanders to cycle 100 miles this month
A Jersey charity is encouraging people to cycle 100 miles this month to raise money for dementia support.
The funds will help Dementia Jersey to help those living with the disease in the island.
People can choose to do the challenge at their own pace, whether it's in 31 days or 31 hours, using their method of choice. This could involve indoor or outdoor exercise on a regular bicycle or an e-bike.
The sign up fee is £25 for adults and £10 for those aged 14 and below.
Ideas to help people along with the challenge include:
Cycling to work to save money on parking
Signing up for a spin class
Ditching the car when you go shopping
Planning a long ride with family and friends
Going on holiday and explore the area by bike
What is dementia?
Dementia is a syndrome associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning.
Symptoms include:
Memory loss
Thinking speed
Mental sharpness and quickness
Language, such as using words incorrectly, or trouble speaking
Understanding
Judgement
Mood
Movement
Difficulties doing daily activities
For help and support: