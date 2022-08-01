Skip to content

Jersey dementia charity challenging islanders to cycle 100 miles this month

People in Jersey are being encouraged to cycle 100 miles during August to raise funds for charity. Credit: ITV Channel TV

A Jersey charity is encouraging people to cycle 100 miles this month to raise money for dementia support.

The funds will help Dementia Jersey to help those living with the disease in the island.

People can choose to do the challenge at their own pace, whether it's in 31 days or 31 hours, using their method of choice. This could involve indoor or outdoor exercise on a regular bicycle or an e-bike.

The sign up fee is £25 for adults and £10 for those aged 14 and below.

Ideas to help people along with the challenge include:

  • Cycling to work to save money on parking

  • Signing up for a spin class

  • Ditching the car when you go shopping

  • Planning a long ride with family and friends

  • Going on holiday and explore the area by bike

What is dementia?

Dementia is a syndrome associated with an ongoing decline of brain functioning.

Symptoms include:

  • Memory loss

  • Thinking speed

  • Mental sharpness and quickness

  • Language, such as using words incorrectly, or trouble speaking

  • Understanding

  • Judgement

  • Mood

  • Movement

  • Difficulties doing daily activities

For help and support: