Packaging on cigarettes in Jersey will be standardised from today (1 August) in a bid to reduce the number of smokers in the island.

The move will see branding removed, with new, bigger warnings and information on how to quit.

However, shops ITV Channel has spoken to who have remaining stock are unsure if they will be reimbursed by suppliers.

Since 2017, prevention actions have included increasing the cost of tobacco by 5% over inflation year on year and increasing rolling tobacco by 10%.

Other actions to try and stop people from smoking include legislation in workplace and hospitality venues, restrictions on advertising, and smoke free cars for under 18s.

Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: “Quitting smoking is one of the most important things people can do to improve their health.

“We have ongoing support for smokers to stop through the Island’s Help2Quit service and we are hopeful that all these actions together will work towards a generation of non-smokers”

More information on how to kick the habit can be found here.