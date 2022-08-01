The Channel Islands at the Commonwealth Games: Day Four

Day four saw The Channel Islands claim their first medal in nearly 30 years at the games! Here's a round up of how our athletes got on:

Bowls

Guernsey's Lucy Beere took home a silver medal in the women's singles. An amazing performance saw her win 21-15 in the semi-final this afternoon before being beaten 21-17 in the final.

Swimming

Jersey's Gemma Atherley became the first Jersey female to make an individual Commonwealth Games final. The 24-year-old swam a time of 2:18.53 to finish in 8th spot.

Whilst there were no other finalists or semi-finalists among our swimmers, Guernsey's Orla Rabey picked up another island record in the 100m freestyle.

Guernsey's Charlie-Joe Hallet just missed out on a place in the 50m breaststroke. He swam in the same heat as multiple Olympic champion Adam Peaty.

Gymnastics

After his sixth placed finish in the all-around final, Jersey gymnast Daniel Lee received a late call up to participate in the rings final. is score of 12.9 from the judges was enough for seventh place.

Cycling

Rhys Pilley was back on the track following his performance in the 4000m indoor pursuit at the weekend. This time in the 1000m time trial his time of 1:05.63 was enough to see him finish 16th.