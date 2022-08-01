Vehicle fire closes Victoria Avenue

Cars and a van caught fire while parked in a layby on Victoria Avenue in Jersey this morning.

Three vehicles were on fire and another suffered heat damage.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing across the lanes of traffic.

Fire crews arrived at the scene at approximately 5:45am and police closed the road.

Four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire and stopped it spreading to any more vehicles.

In a post on social media, States of Jersey Fire & Rescue said: "Due to the high volume of calls being received nine firefighters from White Watch were dispatched from Fire HQ. This was quickly supplemented by the water carrier.On arrival crews were met by three vehicles well alight and a fourth suffering radiant heat damage."

No one is thought to have been injured in the blaze and the road has reopened.

An investigation is now underway to determine how the fire started.