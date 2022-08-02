Hundreds turn out for Alderney Week's daft raft race

Play Brightcove video

Video report from ITV Channel's Kate Prout

Hundreds turned out to watch and take part in this morning's 'Daft Raft' race at Braye Beach.

ITV Channel's very own Kate Prout was getting stuck in, keen to redeem herself after her performance at the Rocaquaine Regatta on Saturday.

ITV's Kate Prout put on a 'crabtivating' performance in the Daft Raft Race. Credit: ITV Channel

It's the second day of Alderney Week, with plenty more events in store between now and Saturday 6 August.

