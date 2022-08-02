The Channel Islands at the Commonwealth Games: Day five

Following The Channel Islands' first medal in 28 years yesterday, our athletes were back performing with the world's best on the fifth day of the games.

Athletics

On the opening day of the athletics medal prospect Alastair Chalmers qualified for the 400m hurdles final. His time of 50.39 was enough to qualify despite finishing fourth in his semi-final.

Alastair Chalmers catches his breath after the 400m hurdles semi-final Credit: PA Images

Fellow Sarnian Peter Curtis competed in the first semi-final. He finished fifth but didn't qualify for the final.

In the 100m heats Guernsey's Joe Chadwick broke the island record with a time of 10.60. Jersey's Zach Saunders also ran in the heats but neither sprinter made it through to the semi-finals.

Joe Chadwick sprints towards the line in the 100m heats Credit: PA Images

Jersey's discuss star Zane Duquemin booked his place into Thursday's final with a throw of 58.97 metres.

His sister Shadine finished 10th in the women's final with a throw measuring 52.87 metres.

Swimming

There was delight among the Guernsey camp as they just edged out the Isle of Man to book their place in the m ixed 4 x 100m Medley Relay final. However island rivals Jersey finished slightly ahead of them in that semi and then repeated the trick in the final to finish seventh to Guernsey's eighth.

Two of our islands swimmers qualified for individual finals. Guernsey's Tatiana Tostevin finished seventh in the 50m backstroke with Jersey's Gemma Atherley just behind in eighth.

Bowls

After her individual success yesterday Guernsey's Lucy Beere teamed up with Rose Ogier in the pairs. In a cracking game they were edged out 22-19 by Malaysia in their opening game.

Elsewhere Jersey's men's pairs team lost their opening group game to New Zealand 22-9.