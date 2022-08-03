Children's charity takes disabled and disadvantaged young people to the funfair

Play Brightcove video

Variety has taken 200 disabled and disadvantaged young people out to experience the fun of the fair.

The Jersey children's charity took them to the fair at People's Park on Tuesday (3 August) when it was closed to the public, meaning they got the entire venue to themselves.

The event was organised because many of the children that went along would not usually be able to attend the fair due to the large crowds, noise, and flashing lights.

Sandra Auckland, Variety Children's Charity, said: "The children in Jersey, they all need to have the same opportunities as everybody else. And to bring all the children to the funfair today, when the funfair is closed, is just so special."

The Funtazia funfair has returned to People's Park in Jersey as part of the 2022 Battle of Flowers. It will be open daily until Sunday 14 August.