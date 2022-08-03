169 affordable new homes to be built in St Helier

Almost 200 'much needed homes' are set to be built in the centre of St Helier and 169 of them will be affordable. Andium Homes will acquire the majority of the properties set to be built on the site of the former play.com warehouse, next to the Co-op Grand Marche.

In 2020 plans were approved for 195 new homes to be built as a commercial project.

Andium has since been given approval to carry the development forward to provide social housing.

Minister for Housing and Communities, Deputy David Warr says: “I am delighted that Andium Homes will be building much-needed housing on this site, which is in an area of St Helier that will benefit from such regeneration”.