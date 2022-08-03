World Breastfeeding Week: Homemade fruit boxes for new parents in Jersey
New parents in Jersey will receive homemade fruit boxes as part of World Breastfeeding Week (Monday 1 to Sunday 7 August).
The government hopes that this initiative will educate new parents on the importance of breastfeeding.
The theme this year is Step Up for Breastfeeding, with a focus on supporting families through their first months of breastfeeding.
Each fruit in the box represents a baby's tummy size during the first 10 days after it is born, and also shows the importance of healthy eating.