New parents in Jersey will receive homemade fruit boxes as part of World Breastfeeding Week (Monday 1 to Sunday 7 August).

The government hopes that this initiative will educate new parents on the importance of breastfeeding.

The theme this year is Step Up for Breastfeeding, with a focus on supporting families through their first months of breastfeeding.

Each fruit in the box represents a baby's tummy size during the first 10 days after it is born, and also shows the importance of healthy eating.