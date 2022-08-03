Jersey's first female Constable dies

Iris Le Feuvre, who was Jersey's first female Constable, has died aged 94.

Born in St Martin in 1928 Iris Renouf attended the States Intermediate School on Brighton Road, St Helier.

Iris' interest in politics stemmed from her bus journeys to school when, on States’ days, she would sit near to Connétable John du Val of St Peter, Jurat Francis Le Feuvre and Deputy Philip Le Feuvre of St Mary and overhead their conversations.

During the German Occupation Iris' family sheltered an escaped Russian prisoner of war and, after the Liberation, she worked as a book-keeper.

In 1948 she married Eric Le Feuvre and the couple had four sons.

Iris became Chairman of the Communicare Management Committee, in which she argued strongly for the creation of a day centre for the elderly. This was after her interest in joining the Honorary Police was discouraged, as at the time it was seen as a man's role.

In 1978 Iris was elected unopposed as Deputy of St Lawrence alongside Hendricus Vandervliet.

At the time she said that she had come back from a holiday on the Monday, two days before the nomination meeting, not yet having given much thought to the election - but by Wednesday evening she found herself as one of the two St. Lawrence Deputies.

In 1981 Iris was defeated by John Le Fondré, father of the former Chief Minister, John Le Fondré.

Three years later, in 1984, Iris was elected as Connétable in a three-cornered fight against Denis Satchwell and Deputy Hendricus Vandervliet.

During her time as President of the Education Committee she oversaw the building of the new Haute Vallée School but failed to push through plans to abolish the 14-plus transfer and convert Hautlieu into a sixth-form college.

In an interview with ITV Channel TV in 2019 Iris said: "I think that's the thing I'm most proud of, what I did with education."

After her retirement from the States Iris was awarded an MBE in the 2001 New Year's Honours for services to the community.

Then in 2003 she headed a group producing a report on Jersey's ageing population and she was also appointed to lead the Co-ordinating Committee for the Eradication of Poverty in Jersey.