Lower turnout in June's Jersey election compared to 2018

Voter turnout for Deputies in Jersey's June election was lower than it was four years ago.

Turnout was recorded at just over 41 per cent which is 3 per cent lower than the previous election.

The 2022 election was the first of its kind, with new boundaries drawn and Deputies standing in Districts, rather than Parishes.

Jersey residents cast their votes for 37 Deputies across nine newly formed constituencies, as well as the 12 Constables who will represent the Island’s parishes.

The constituency of Grouville and St. Martin had the highest turnout at 51.6%.

St. Helier Central had the lowest turnout with 28.8% of eligible voters going to cast their vote on the new Deputies.