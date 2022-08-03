Jersey's government is being urged to do more to help women who are breastfeeding. Some mums feel they are totally unsupported and want extra money to be spent on nurses to assist those who are having problems.

Jersey Maternity Voices Partnership is a team of women, midwives, doctors, health visitors and government ministers who are working together to review and develop local maternity care.

They hear from women about ways the service could improve. One of the main areas is a lack of support around breastfeeding.

Emma Sykes from Jersey Maternity Voices Partnership said: "We get a lot of feedback around breastfeeding, lack of support, women want to breastfeed but they're really struggling. They just don't know where to turn to for advice and it is a common reoccurring theme that we get coming through our surveys quite regularly."

Credit: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

To celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, a free Breastfeeding Buddies event will take place at 11.30am today (3 August) at Millennium Park.

Organisers hope this will be an opportunity for families to come together too celebrate connection and community.

Deborah McCoy, Infant Feeding Specialist and Community Midwife, says: “We hope this gift teaches families that healthy eating is important for mums, as well as babies.

“Breastmilk helps protect babies from common infections such as tummy bugs, colds and flu, ear infections and COVID-19; diseases including diabetes and asthma; obesity and sudden infant death syndrome.

"New mums also benefit and get extra protection against breast and ovarian cancers, heart and blood vessel diseases, obesity, and osteoporosis (weak bones).”

Deputy Louise Doublet, Assistant Minister for Children and Education with responsibility for early years and families, says: “For breastfeeding to be successful every mother and child needs a network around them.

"This starts with the second parent, extended family, and health services, but workplaces, the wider community and government can all form a ‘warm chain of support’ for protecting, promoting, and supporting breastfeeding.

“I encourage new mums, partners, and families to support and celebrate breastfeeding by joining us at Breastfeeding Buddies in Millennium Park on Wednesday.”