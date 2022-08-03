People in Jersey asked for their policing priorities

People in Jersey are being asked what policing issues matter most to them.

The Community Policing Team (CPT) has created a survey asking islanders to identify what areas they would like to see prioritised by the team in their day-to-day work.

Since launching in January 2021, the CPT has reduced anti-social behaviour and crime in Jersey through engagement with people from different backgrounds across the island.

One project saw anti-social behaviour decrease by 54% between July and September 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.

Another focused on addressing anti-social behaviour in the centre of St Helier. Through work with organisations such as Jersey Youth Service and Social Care the initiative reduced anti-social behaviour by 24% through more targeted efforts.

Inspector David Turnbull, from the Community Police Team said: “Since the re-establishment of the Community Policing Team last year we’ve really enjoyed engaging with Parishioners.

"Working with the community in such proximity enables officers to better understand what’s happening and approach problems in smarter ways with a mixture of general and targeted operations." The survey is available in English, Portuguese, Romanian and Polish.