Row over Guernsey's Little Chapel merchandise

A Guernsey silversmith says he is shocked he might be taken to court by his neighbours at the Little Chapel. Martyn Guille has received a formal letter warning of legal action for allegedly passing off his products as 'official' Little Chapel merchandise. Martyn says: "We've had a couple of years of really bad trading obviously and this was the first year for a long time that it's been really good and this has just knocked me for six.

"It has cost me quite a lot of money already, but I have to fight this because they're only actioning me, they're not actioning any other gift shop or supplier, it's just myself."

John Silvester, the Chairman of the Little Chapel Foundation, declined to comment further. He says: "It's in the hands of advocates to resolve the issues".