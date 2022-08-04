J72 car registration plate sold for £139,000

A rare two-digit car registration plate has gone under the hammer in Jersey.

J72 was sold by Simon Drieu & Co. at the Glencoe auction rooms on Wednesday (3 August) for £139,000.

It set a new record for the most expensive two-digit plate ever sold in the island.

The plate was attached to a 1999 Honda Civic - described in the auction catalogue as a 'vehicle of insignificant value'.

The most expensive car registration plate ever sold in Jersey was the Lieutenant-Governor's J4 plate, which went for £380,000 in September 2020.