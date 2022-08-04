The States Complaints Board - which deals with islanders' grievances against Ministers or government departments - says upheld complaints are being 'ignored'.

It slammed the Government of Jersey for an 'increasing failure to co-operate', after it had to open a second hearing into a complaint it had already upheld as it was so disatisfied with the government's response.

The Board says it's an 'extremely unusual step', but the Treasury's failure to act in the case of a retired Jersey firefighter who wasn't receiving his full pension warranted further investigation.

Stuart Catchpole QC, who chaired the hearing, says what 'should have been a straightforward case' rumbled on because of the department 'digging its heels in':

“[This] case has raised - and continues to raise - issues of deep concern and importance, both for [the complainant] and for the proper administration of public sector-related powers and functions in Jersey.

"Sadly, the general approach of the Treasury... is symptomatic of the increasing failure of elected and appointed officials, public servants, and public bodies to co- operate with the Complaints Panel.

"Whenever it has upheld complaints, they have simply ignored the findings and recommendations.“

The States Complaints Board is due to be replaced by a Public Sector Ombudsman next year, but the panel warns until that happens, islanders relying on the current system are "being effectively denied their rights to effective independent oversight".