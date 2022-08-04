Pregnancies amongst under 18s in Guernsey and Alderney have reached a record low.

A report by the Public Health Services found an average of four per year in the three years from 2019 to 2021. This equates to 4.3 pregnancies per 1,000. For comparison, the latest rate in England and Wales is 15.2 per 1,000.

The States introduced a free contraception programme for islanders in the Bailiwick who are under 21 over four years ago. Its main aim was to help those under 18.

Deputy Tina Bury, Vice-President of the Committee for Health and Social Care, said: "This service has achieved excellent results and will positively impact the health and wellbeing of young people in the Bailiwick for years to come.

"This is because, as well as the costs associated with pregnancy and birth, under-18 conceptions can lead to socioeconomic deprivation, mental health difficulties and lower levels of educational attainment."

More information on sexual health and advice in Guernsey can be found on the websites of Choices and the Orchard Centre.