The results of the 2022 Jersey Hospice Lottery Draw will be posted below.

1st Prize

7846 £1,000,000

2nd Prize

7234 £100,000

3rd Prize

7888 £75,000

4th Prize

7947 £50,000

5th Prize

1545 £25,000

The five winning numbers of £10,000 each