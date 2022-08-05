'Borrow a bucket box' scheme started to reduce plastic on Jersey beaches

Beach toys that have been discarded along Jersey's coastline are being given a new lease of life.

Louise Carson, an Environmental campaigner, has started the free 'Borrow a Bucket' campaign, which allows volunteers to fill boxes at popular beaches with equipment.

They can include buckets, spades, and other seaside toys that can be reused by tourists and families visiting the beaches.

The bucket boxes will be popping up around the island's beaches. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Louise has been working with the Household Recycling Centre at La Collette to gather up buckets and spades and local walkers have helped to collect toys.

She says the aim is to reduce the number of plastic items used for short amounts of time, particularly by visitors, and to support people on limited budgets.

"I really care about plastic waste and it struck me that as an island with lots of tourism, tourists would go and buy buckets and spades, use them for a week and then leave them in their hotel rooms because they've got suitcases, they can't take them all home. So to me, that was quite horrifying that it was all ending up in the incinerator so I thought someone better do something about it, so I did."

The boxes will be appearing around the island at the most popular bays in the next few weeks.