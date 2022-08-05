Free period products a 'step in the right direction' for Jersey

Jersey's new Social Security Minister says offering free period products for the community is a "step in the right direction."

Amongst other measures, free sanitary products were announced in the mini-budget earlier this week.

It comes as new States Members are trying to tackle the cost of living on the island. It is hoped that this will relieve pressure on those struggling.

Deputy Elaine Millar says: "We're working on a scheme so that they will be available in the community to anyone who needs them on low incomes. We're still trying to work out what our delivery mechanism is going to be. Whether we can do it online, whether we use the library, other community centres that women can go in and collect what they need."

Play Brightcove video

In a separate initiative, free sanitary products are being introduced in schools and colleges from September.

Ministers estimate the new support measures announced in the mini-budget will cost the Treasury £56.5 million over 2022 and 2023.

The changes will still need to be approved by States Members, who are able to request amendments to the plans set out by the government. They are due to be debated in mid-September.