The number of women giving birth at home in Jersey has risen in the first six months of 2022 compared to last year.

In 2021, the total number of women who had a homebirth was 38 with 10% of all pregnant women requesting to give birth at home.

But, new figures for the first six months of 2022 show that this number has increased to 12.7% with 24 women giving birth at home so far this year.

Catherine Richardson, lead for the community midwifery team, says: "we can see the demand for homebirths has increased year on year.

"This suggests that women feel safe and supported in their homebirth planning.

"Homebirth is a safe and appropriate decision for women and babies, and we know it can decrease the incidence of complications in birth for example, caesarean sections, episiotomy rates, severe perineal trauma and haemorrhage."

Jan Auffret, lead midwife in the Maternity Unit, says: "this reflects the high commitment and motivation by the team to deliver a service in extreme circumstances."

The Jersey maternity unit have been supplied with equipment by a local charity, Philips Footprints, who support high quality maternity care.

The figures in Guernsey, however, are lower. In March of this year, the recorded figure for homebirths was 15 over the past five years.