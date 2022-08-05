Land for 'desperately needed' key worker accommodation bought in Guernsey

Land to build 'desperately-needed' key worker accommodation in Guernsey has been bought by the Guernsey Housing Association (GHA) for £1.7m.

It is hoped that up to 25 accommodation units could be developed on the former CI Tyres site in La Charroterie by 2024.

The GHA says the site's location, near the island's hospital, makes it an ideal site to house key workers. The States has been grappling with a shortage of affordable homes for staff working in health and other key areas.

Steve Williams, Chief Executive at GHA said: "The island desperately needs all types of affordable housing, whether that’s social rental, partial ownership, specialised or key worker and this site is ideal for the latter.

"It is on a main bus route and within walking distance of the hospital, so it’s perfect for staff that the island’s health service relies on."