Millionaire to be made at Jersey Hospice Care Lottery draw

One lucky ticket holder will be a whole lot richer after tonight, as the Jersey Hospice Care Million Pound Lottery is drawn.

The winning number will be drawn at a live event at Jersey's Royal Yacht Hotel with the holder securing a top prize of £1 million.

There will also be prizes for £100,000, £75,000, £50,000, £25,000 and five prizes of £10,000.

Tickets for the draw sold out in June.

The annual event raises £800,000 per year for Jersey Hospice Care to fund its work providing care for islanders as they approach the end of their lives.

It offers its services both at its Mont Cochon base and in the comfort of their own homes.

The charity also offers help for their loved ones in the form of bereavement counselling and emotional support.

Richard Determeyer and his wife Loraine relied on the team at Jersey Hospice following his cancer diagnosis. While he has been able to receive treatment at home, he has also spent time at the Hospice's in-patient unit.

He is full of praise for the staff, saying: "You are with them, you are part of a family and part of a group. That's a very safe feeling.

"I want to thank them. They're doing such a good job. Everything you wish for, you get here. They're dedicated to the job. The time they spend on you, I can't praise them enough. They're friendly, they're smiling... they are ten out of ten."

The winning ticket numbers will be published on the ITV Channel TV website as they are announced.