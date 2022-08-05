Woman charged with importing cocaine into Jersey

A 25-year-old woman from Salford has appeared in Jersey's Magistrate's Court after being charged with importing cocaine into the island.

Rosie Massay was stopped by officers from Jersey's Customs and Immigration Service as she arrived on a flight from Birmingham on Wednesday 3 August.

Officials say she was found to have 105 grams of the Class A drug in her possession, with an approximate street value of between £12,500 and £23,000.

She has been remanded in custody until her next court appearance on Tuesday 11 October.