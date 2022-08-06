Chalmers secures Guernsey's first athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games

Guernsey's Alastair Chalmers has secured the island its first-ever athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old won a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles on day nine of the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

His time of 49.97 seconds saw him finish third behind gold-medallist Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands, with Jamaica's Jaheel Hyde taking the silver medal.

A stunned Alastair Chalmers crosses the line to clinch bronze Credit: PA Images

It is the bailiwick's second podium finish of this year's Games, after Lucy Beere won a silver medal in the bowls earlier this week.

It's only the third time Guernsey has won two Commonwealth medals - the last time was 1986.