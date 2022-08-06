Chalmers secures Guernsey's first athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games
Guernsey's Alastair Chalmers has secured the island its first-ever athletics medal at the Commonwealth Games.
The 22-year-old won a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles on day nine of the 2022 Games in Birmingham.
His time of 49.97 seconds saw him finish third behind gold-medallist Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands, with Jamaica's Jaheel Hyde taking the silver medal.
It is the bailiwick's second podium finish of this year's Games, after Lucy Beere won a silver medal in the bowls earlier this week.
It's only the third time Guernsey has won two Commonwealth medals - the last time was 1986.