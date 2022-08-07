New President of Jersey's National Trust sets out top priorities

The next President of the National Trust for Jersey says getting government plans put in place to protect marine areas and the Jersey National Park is a top priority.

Charlie Malet de Carteret says he will focus on issues highlighted in the Bridging Island Plan.

He says: "Our mission is to protect Jersey's natural beauty, rich wildlife, and historic places and I know that we have exciting and ambitious plans to continue this work over the coming months and years.

"These are challenging times for our environment and the Bridging Island Plan sets out many issues to be addressed. Of particular importance are the proposals to develop the Marine Spatial Plan to better protect our coastal waters and to give legal substance to the Jersey National Park to provide a strong platform for its environmental goals.

"We aim to support the new Government as it works to implement these proposals."

He will take up the role in April 2023.

Charlie is no stranger to protecting buildings of historical importance. He and his wife Georgina have spent years restoring and renovating St Ouen's Manor. The house has been in Charlie's family since the 1100s.

The National Trust for Jersey is responsible for managing 1,754 vergées of land, with the aim of preserving some of the island's natural and historically significant sites.