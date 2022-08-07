Nigerian culture celebrated in Guernsey with first owambe event

An event to showcase the Nigerian culture in Guernsey has been held this weekend for the first time.

The owambe - which means Nigerian party - celebrated all things from entertainment and music to food to fashion.

Traditional food served included Jollof rice, plantain, pepper soup and a cake with the Nigerian flag and the coat of arms.

A special cake to celebrate the event. Credit: ITV Channel TV

One of the organisers, Folabomi Aboluwarin, says it is important for people to understand other people's cultures.

"Nigeria is made up of different tribes so you're going to see people in different outfits.

"I believe for an environment like this where you celebrate diversity and inclusion. When you get to know other people's culture you can relate to them better."