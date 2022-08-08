72 new teaching staff needed in Jersey schools

72 teaching vacancies will need to be filled ahead of the new school term beginning in September.

In a letter from Jersey's Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Inna Gardiner, it was revealed that 35 teacher and 37 teaching assistant vacancies were open and needed to be filled in order for the island's schools to be fully staffed at the start of the 2022-23 academic year.

She said that applications and interviews were ongoing meaning the number of vacancies will reduce throughout August.

The teaching positions are spread across the education sector. Of the 35 teacher vacancies, 14 are for secondary schools, and eight are for primary level education.

There are 12 'special' teacher roles needing to be filled with nine of those being at Jersey Music Service.

Despite all 72 positions being advertised, some of the roles may be filled by internal members of staff and changes within schools.

This public letter was in answer to questions posted by Deputy Catherine Curtis, chair of the Children, Education and Home Affairs scrutiny panel.