Fifteen firefighters called to headland fire in St Brelade

Islanders are being warned to take extra care when disposing of hot materials after 15 firefighters fought a blaze on a large area of headland in St Brelade last night. The fire between Petit Port and La Pulante started at around 9 o clock.

Three fire engines attended the scene and fire crews were seen damping down the ground around the homes at Petit Port to stop the fire spreading.

The cause is under investigation, however recent hot weather is though to have played a part in how quickly the fire spread.

Crew Commander Le Maistre said: "Due to the current spell of dry weather that we have experienced, and more forecast, it is important that members of the public take care when disposing of any hot materials."