Jersey Police investigating missing birds

Police in Jersey are investigating after 10 birds were reported missing from a property near Devil's Hole.

Eight blue-masked lovebirds and two cockatiels - one of which was black - were reported missing on Saturday 8 August.

Officers are looking into whether the birds were deliberately taken or let out from the aviary they were being kept in.

Jersey Police are urging anyone with information - or anyone who is approached to buy the birds - to contact them on 01534 612612 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.