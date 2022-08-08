Man jailed for attempted murder outside Jersey hotel

A 35-year-old man has been jailed for 10 and a half years following what has been described as a 'frenzied and vicious attack' on a man in Jersey.

Liam Michael Carmody, from Doncaster in South Yorkshire, appeared at the island's Royal Court today after pleading guilty to attempted murder and possessing an offensive weapon in May.

The court heard how Carmody had travelled to Jersey to get the victim to remove malicious comments he had posted about him on social media. Jersey Police say he came to the island 'with the sole intention of harming his victim'.

The court was told how when the victim did not remove the post upon being confronted, Carmody 'lost control', stabbing him multiple times, only stopping doing so when the blade of the knife broke away from the handle.

The incident happened outside the Hotel Ambassadeur in St Clement at around 6pm on Thursday 24 March.

The victim suffered 10 stab wounds during the attack which one witness, who had a military background, said was the 'worst act of violence, I have ever witnessed.'

Police say the other man suffered 'serious injuries' and spent more than a week in hospital after being treated.

Detective Constable Jodie Botterill, the investigating officers, says: “This was a serious, premeditated offence in which the victim sustained life-changing injuries. Today’s sentencing is welcomed and will hopefully provide comfort to the victim as he recovers.”