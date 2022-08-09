Play Brightcove video

Alastair reflects on his achievement with ITV Channel TV's Sports Correspondent Keilan Webster

Athlete Alastair Chalmers says he's keeping his history-making bronze medal close to him following the Commonwealth Games - even sleeping with it by his side.

The 22-year-old from Guernsey secured the island's first ever athletics medal at the 2022 Games in Birmingham.

His time of 49.97 seconds in the 400m hurdles saw him finish third behind gold-medalist Kyron McMaster from the British Virgin Islands, with Jamaica's Jaheel Hyde taking the silver medal.

Credit: PA Images

Speaking to ITV Channel TV, he said: " It was absolutely amazing, it's something I'll never forget in my whole life.

"Hearing the roar of the crowd - it's the first time in my life and career that I've heard them and it really pushed me on to get that medal.

"The moment was just made so special by having a home crowd in Birmingham, and having my family, team and friends in the stand - crossing that line and running towards them was unbelievable."

Credit: PA Images

It wasn't an easy road to the competition for Chalmers, who faced several obstacles, including catching Covid-19, in the run-up.

But that didn't stop him bringing home bronze - something he hopes his island will be proud of.

"To make history for Guernsey as the first ever track athlete to get a medal is lovely," he said.

"I hope I really inspire a lot of younger athletes to push on and motivate them and show them that it is possible to do it on the big stage."

