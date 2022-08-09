Jersey's 'Rock Up' Covid vaccine clinic returns this weekend

Eligible people in Jersey aged five and over can attend a vaccination 'Rock Up' clinic at Les Quennevais Sports Centre this weekend.

Parents and carers are encouraged to vaccinate their children before they return to school in September. As it is 'Rock Up,' islanders can turn up to the clinic without an appointment.

It will be open during the following dates and times:

Friday 12 August 12:30pm-5:30pm

Saturday 13 August 9am-3pm

Friday 19 August 12:30pm-5:30pm

Saturday 20 August 9am-3pm

Friday 26 August 12:30-5:30pm

Saturday 27 August 9am-3:00pm

Alternatively, islanders can receive any dose of the vaccine at the Vaccine Centre by booking online, or calling the Coronavirus Helpline on 0800 737 5566.

More details on vaccine eligibility, and future 'rock up' clinics, can be found here.