Minister goes door-to-door to tackle Jersey's housing crisis

Jersey's new Housing Minister says he is exploring creative ways to deal with the island's shortage of homes.

Deputy David Warr is putting posters up outside empty properties, asking the owners to meet him and talk about getting these buildings back on the market.

In the letter he explains: "I am exploring ways we can tackle one of the biggest challenges our island is facing."

It comes as the latest census shows the number of vacant houses in Jersey has increased by almost 1,000 in the last decade to more than 4,000 properties.

St Helier North Deputy Max Andrews wants to work with the Minister to solve the issue but believes any cost to convert these vacant buildings should not fall on the taxpayer.

In a post on social media, he called on the government not to use "public capital to acquire, renovate or convert privately owned & neglected dwellings".

Jersey's Chief Minister Deputy Kristina Moore has pledged to bring forward propositions to create prefabricated homes and help address the island's housing crisis within her first 100 days in office.