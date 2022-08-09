A French woman has been jailed after trying to smuggle nearly half a kilogram of high-purity cocaine into Jersey inside a fire extinguisher.

Anne-Solenne Letertre, aged 39 from Rennes, was sentenced to eight years in prison after the Class A drugs were found by customs officers during a search of the vehicle she was driving back in April.

They were hidden inside a modified fire extinguisher that had been welded shut, with an estimated street value of between £120,000 and £225,000.

At 70% purity, the cocaine would likely have been cut down with other powders before being sold.

Paul Le Monnier from Jersey's Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS) explained: "This cocaine could have easily been adulterated to two or three times its weight for sale on the streets of Jersey.

"This was a calculated attempt to import a commercial amount of cocaine into the island with some effort made to conceal the drugs within a fire extinguisher."

Anyone with information on drug smuggling can call 0800 735 5555 to report what they know anonymously.