Jersey Police have confirmed an 87-year-old man has died after a car crash.

It happened at around 1:15pm on Monday 8 August on Mont Cambrai in St Lawrence.

Officers say a red Toyota Starlet was heading down the hill when it hit a granite wall on the sharp bend towards the bottom of the road, partially demolishing it.

In a statement, the States of Jersey Police says the driver was taken to hospital by ambulance and pronounced dead a short time later. His family have been informed.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, or may have dashcam footage of the car leading up to the crash, to contact them on 01534 612612 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously.